Tattershall runner Emma Marshall-Telfer clocked 46.47 at the Bolingbroke Breaker last Wednesday.

The course takes in some of the challenging hills around Old Bolingbroke, near Spilsby, and she was the first Skegness and Distrcict RC female home.

The second lady to complete the course for SADRC was Coningsby’s Abbie Eldred (50.51), who only joined the club the night before.