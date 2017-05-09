Emma clocks personal best 13-mile time

Runner Emma Marshall-Telfer had a spectacular week.

The Tattershall resident was the first Skegness and District Running Club lady home in the Croxby Crawl last Wednesday.

This was followed up by Emma claiming a personal best time in the North Lincolnshire Half Marathon.

The Croxby Crawl is a 4.4-miler in the Lincolnshire Wolds.

It marked the start of the popular Wednesday night Summer Series which sees a series of clubs host varying events.

The Crawl was hosted by Cleethorpes Athletics Club and Emma crossed the finish line in 32 mins 42 secs.

Sunday’s North Lincolnshire half marathon also saw her scoop the trophy for third-placed lady in the Vet 35 category with a 1 hr 34 mins 53 secs finish.

The flat course was run at Scunthorpe.

Pictured is Emma with her trophy and fellow club member and North Lincolnshire Half Marathon finisher Louise Darrington.