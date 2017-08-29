Emma beats the Breaker

Tattershall’s Emma Marshall-Telfer was the first female competitor home in the final Bolingbroke Breaker of the year.

The tough 10k race was held around the hills of Old Bolingbroke last Wednesday evening.

A total of 102 runners lined up outside the Black Horse pub for the challenging route.

Emma was the first lady to cross the finish line and 25th overall.

Emma represents Skegness and District Running Club, who also hosted the event.