Don’t miss ace open day at tennis club

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club will be hosting an open day at their courts in Jubilee Park on Sunday.

The event runs from 10am to 4pm.

Past, present and prospective members - both adults and children - are welcome to come along and enjoy some fun tennis and see the facilities on offer.

Club membership subscriptions are now due and can be paid at the open day.

Costs are £60 for adults, £120 for families and £20 for juniors.

The club hosts weekly nights such as ladies’ and men’s nights, rusty racquets, social night and fun tennis and coaching night as well as other events at the weekend.