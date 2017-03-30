Determination and hard work pays off for bowlers

Jubilee Park Bowls Club officially opened their new clubhouse on Saturday... a testament to hard work and determination.

The opening of the new clubhouse proved exactly what a positive attitude and graft can do as, last April, the club had just £448 in its building fund.

But four months later, due to fundraising and pledges from members, the coffers had swelled to more than £23,000.

Club members also took it upon themselves to erect the building, with the average age of the eight main people carrying out the work on the site being 74 (the youngest 68 and oldest 80).

The club felt it was time for a new clubhouse as their old one was around 50 years old - built close to the time of formation in 1967 - and suffering from rot.

It had also become too small for the club’s needs.

In glorious sunshine this weekend, chairman Bernie Buck opened the proceedings and gave a summary of how work came about.

He thanked members for their marvellous fundraising and also everyone who has worked on the project, and those members who pledged money towards the costs.

Club treasurer and construction contracts manager Pete Frost thanked all the committee and club members for their efforts.

The clubhouse was officially opened by John Pask, a bowler from Grantham who had made a generous donation to the clubhouse fund.

John explained his love for the club, where he had entered the East Lindsey District Bowls competition for the past 25 years.

He also brought along a trophy he had won at this competition in 1992 as singles champion.

A painting of the old clubhouse, created by longstanding member Frank Manley, was presented to the club, and will be hung inside the new home.

The Jubilee Park Bowls Club Open Day will be held on April 8, from 1.30pm.

Everyone is welcome, from absolute beginners to bowlers with experience who are looking for a club to join and somewhere to play.

On May 20 the East Lindsey District,two-wood pairs competition will be held from 8.30am and spectators are welcome.