DARTS: Coningsby league awards presented

Coningsby and District Summer Darts League finals and presentation evening took place on Friday at Coningsby Community Hall.

Winners of Division One were Crown A, Horncastle, and Division Two champions were Red Lion B, Revesby.

Red Lion Revesby's B team are Division Two champions this season.

In the singles competition, Tom Atkinson came out on top, whilst the pairs was won by Paul Hunt and Craig Johnson.

Awards:

Division One – 1 Crown A Horncastle, 2 Black Horse A Tattershall; Division Two – 1 Red Lion B Revesby, 2 Horse & Jockey Coningsby; Division One Knockout Cup – 1 Black Swan A Horncastle, 2 Crown A Horncastle; Division Two Knockout Cup – 1 Red Lion Horncastle, 2 Kings Arms Martin Dales; Threes – 1 Packet Inn Dogdyke, 2 Ship A Horncastle; Mixed Pairs – 1 Shane Lowe & Tracey Pedersen, 2 Mat Gillmartin & Sarah Walker; Pairs – 1 Paul Hunt & Craig Johnson, 2 Daryl Leonardi & Tom Atkinson; Singles – 1 Tom Atkinson, 2 Duane Sweet; Most 180s – Div 1 - Tom Atkiinson 6, Div 2 - Duane Sweet 2, K. Robinson 2; Most 140s – Div 1 - Tom Atkinson 35, Div 2 - J. Storr 17; Highest Finish – Div 1 - P. Elston 170, Div 2 - N. Harness 148.

Photos: Oscarpix Imaging

Runners-up in Division Two were the Horse and Jockey.

The Packet Inn took home the Threes trophy.

Mixed Pairs champions this time round are Shane Lowe and Tracey Pedersen.

Paul Hunt, left, and Craig Johnson are the new Pairs champions.