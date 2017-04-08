Cuckoos’ cup

Team Cuckoos have won Jack’s Cup at Woodhall Spa Short Mat Bowls Club.

The league competition was started in memory of Jack Norman, a former member of the club.

The format saw three teams of ladies, the Warblers, Woodpeckers and Wrens, versus the men’s Crows, Cuckoos and Curlews over three weekly sessions.

Cuckoos held the lead after the first match and were in third position after the second match.

But in the final match they flew away from the flock to become winners with 64 shots.

The Woodpeckers (Linda Aitken, Gloria Crawshaw and Cynthia Selkirk) were a close second with 63 shots while the Crows (Robert Bixley, Leo Boshier and David Bradshaw) finished third with 61 shots.

Club president Dennis Crabtree presented the Cup and £10 vouchers for the Kinema in the Woods to the winners.