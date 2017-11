Crowns are the kings of the oche at presentation night

The Coningsby and District Darts League have held their Summer League presentation evening.

Horncastle’s Crown A scooped a treble, winning Division One, the top flight Knockout Cup and also the threes competition.

The Ship, Horncastle were Division Two Winners and also won the Division Two Knockout and the Pairs. Photo by Oscarpix Imaging.

Roll of honour: Division One - winners Crown A, Horncastle; runners-up Fortescue Arms, Tattershall; Division Two - winners The Ship, Horncastle; runners-up The Bull Hotel, Horncastle; Division One Knockout Cup - winners Crown A, Horncastle; runners-up Fortescue Arms, Tattershall; Division Two Knockout Cup - winners The Ship, Horncastle; runners-up Old Nicks B, Horncastle; Threes - winners Crown A, Horncastle; runners-up Black Swan, Coningsby; Mixed Pairs - winners Pete Hughes & Jules Obern; runners-up Stuart Coupland & Lynn Martin; Pairs - winners Malc Hare & Bill Campbell; runners-up Shane Lowe & Tom Atkinson; Singles - winner Tom Atkinson; runner-up Bill Campbell.

Other awards: Most 180s: Most 180s: Division One - Ian Kirk (7); Division Two - Phil Proctor (2); Most 140s: Division One - Tom Atkinson (36); Division Two - Not awarded; Highest Finish: Division One - Daryl Leonardi (155); Division Two - Danny Goddard (126).