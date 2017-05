Crown A royally sweep up Division One darts trophies

The Coningsby and District Darts League have held their presentation evening at the Coningsby Community Hall.

Results were: Division One - Winners Crown A, Horncastle; Runners-up Fortescue Arms, Tattershall; Division Two - Winners The Ship Inn B, Horncastle; Runners-up Black Swan B, Horncastle; Division One Knockout Cup - Winners Crown A, Horncastle; Runners-up The Ship Inn A, Horncastle; Division Two Knockout Cup - Winners The Ship Inn B, Horncastle; Runners-up Black Swan B, Horncastle; Threes - Winners Crown A, Horncastle; Runners-up The Ship Inn A, Horncastle; Mixed Pairs - Winners Pete Hughes and Jules Obern; Runners-up P. Elston and S. Sherriff; Pairs Winners - Shane Lowe and Tom Atkinson; Runners-up Ian Kirk And Billy Wilkinson; Singles - Winner Mick Ray; Runner-up Tom Atkinson; Most 180s - Division One: A. Williams (five); Division Two: S. Pridmore (two); Most 140s - Division One: Mick Ray (32); Division Two: S. Pridmore(13); Highest Finish - Division One: Craig Johnson (154); Division Two: B. Munks (170).