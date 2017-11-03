Coupland wants a Spanish success

Golfer Dave Coupland is hoping to take a step closer to fulfilling his dream of appearing on the European Tour.

Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa Golf Club, will be in action at the second round of Qulaifying School inSpain this week.

He will compete at Las Colinas Golf and Country Club, based in Alicante.

“I feel it’s my time in a way,” said Coupland, after watching some of his peers climb the ranks in recent years.

“I will go there more confident than I have in the past.

“I’ll go on the back of a good season and happy with my game.”

Coupland, who has previously reached the final round of Qualifying School, will be aiming for a repeat as the event begins on Friday.

A previous experience of the course didn’t produce the result he wanted, but he feels that familiarity will put him in good stead.

“I’ve done my homework before,” he said.

“I’ve still got my notes from last time and I’ve been reading them.

“I hope that will be an advantage.”