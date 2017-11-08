Coupland misses out on the Q School final

Dave Coupland has missed out on the final round of European Tour Q School.

He finished his four rounds at Alicante’s Las Colinas Golf and Country Club two over par.

Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa Golf Club, began with a round of 72 on the par 71 course on Friday.

Saturday’s 68 gave him hope, but Sunday and Monday saw him record rounds of 72 and 74 to finish joint 44th.

The top 21 earned their place in the final round of qualifying, to be held at Spain’s Lumine Golf Club, beginning on Saturday.

South African Jacques Kruyswijk finished on top of the leaderboard on -17.

“Not my week again, can’t seem to hole anything,” Coupland wrote on Twitter.

“Tee to green is awesome. Short game, short game, short game.”

The top performing golfers from the four second round venues (approximately 73 golfers) will qualify for the final round.

There the leading 25 players and ties will earn category 16 membership to the European Tour.