Coupland is eyeing a European Tour spot

Dave Coupland has set his sights on a place in the European Tour after booking his slot at round two of Q School.

Coupland, who is attached to Woodhall Spa Golf Club, finished joint 10th in the first qualifying round at Frilford Heath on Friday.

He will now turn his attention to round two at one of four venues in Spain next month. .

Coupland shot rounds of 72, 69, 75 and 69 to finish -3 overall.

The top 20 and ties from each round progressed.

Fellow Woodhall Spa golfer Billy Spooner missed out on round two after finishing 37th on +3.