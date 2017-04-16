Con A are the champs

The Horsington and District Snooker League has come to a close - with Woodhall Spa Conservative Club A winning the Division One title.

Horsington Vikings won Division Two.

The knockout finals will be taking place in the upcoming weeks while the presentation evening and dinner will be held on May 5 at Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

Results:

Division One: Donington 3 Farmers’ A 3, Bardney YM 5 Blankney B 1, Farmers’ B 4 Con Club A 2.

Division Two: Conservatives 4 Casuals 2, Rockets 3 Vikings 3, Con Club B 4 Red Triangle 2.