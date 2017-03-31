Clarke and Philp are set for race returns

The draperRACING duo of Tommy Philp and Aaron Clarke are ready to begin their 2017 championship campaign at Donington Park this weekend.

Tommy, from East Kirkby, will continue in the British Supersport class while Kirton rider Aaron returns to action in the Superstock 600 championship.

Both riders were at Cadwell Park for a shakedown test recently and were on good form.

Despite the inclement weather, both riders posted fast times, were happy with their progress and looking forward to the official test at Donington Park.

But the weather was against the team at Donington as heavy rain hindered their progress.

Despite the cold and wet conditions, both riders went out to get a feel for the bikes and find a wet set up should the weather be bad for the opening round at the Leicestershire circuit at the weekend.

In the final session, Aaron (pictured) slipped from his machine in the slippery conditions and that curtailed his track action as, although he was fine, the bike suffered some cosmetic damage and it was decided to call it a day.

Tommy was happy with the way his Yamaha handled in the difficult conditions and both riders left the circuit well prepared for the start of their 2017 challenge.

The provisional timetable for the opening round of draperRACING’s championship challenge at Donington Park is:

British Supersport: Friday March 31st - first free practice 10.10am, second free practice 3.05pm; Saturday April 1st - Qualifying 11.45am, sprint race over 10 laps 5.20pm; Sunday April 2nd - morning warm up 10.07am, feature race over 18 laps 3.40pm.

Pirelli National Superstock 600: Friday - first free practice 9am, second free practice 1.5pm; Saturday - qualifying 10.15am; Sunday - morning warm up 9am, 14 lap race 12.35pm.