Horncastle-area runners have been in action at the Lincoln 10k.

The first Horncastle runner home in the Lincoln 10K was Paul Jackson in 35.37.

Many other local representatives were members of Skegness and District RC,

The first club member home was Matt West in 41.28,

Pictured,from left, are Phil Horton, Robin Harrison, Marie Yuill and Craig Tuplin, who also ran for SDRC.