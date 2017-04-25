Capital gains at the London Marathon

Horncastle-area runners competed in the London Marathon on Sunday.

Tattershall’s Emma Marshall-Telfer clocked 3:34.03.

Robin Harrison.

Taking on a marathon for the first time were Horncastle’s Robin Harrison, who was running for the Manchester United Foundation (5:44.46), and Rachel Lear (6:11.48).

The trio were part of a Skegness and District Running Club contingent which also included Tim Verdon, from Horncastle (4:53:46 - Bowel and Cancer Research), Michael Bruce, from Scamblesby (4:52:32) and Jo Jackson, from Horncastle (3:50:23).