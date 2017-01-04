BREAKING: Peter Hickman’s back on a BMW as he joins Smiths Racing ahead of British Superbike campaign

Peter Hickman has joined Smiths Racing for an assault on the 2017 British Superbike Championship.

The 29-year-old will be joined on the track by fellow Lincolnshire rider Lee Jackson.

Hickman and Jackson, 21, will campaign the BMW S1000RRs for the forthcoming season, with the opening round at Donington Park on April 2.

Hickman returns to BMW after winning two MCE BSB races last year on his way to claiming the Rider’s Cup title, as well as defending his Macau Grand Prix title.

He will also contest the major road races in 2017 for the Gloucester-based team to include the North West 200, Isle of Man TT races, the Ulster GP and the Macau GP.

Hickman said: “I have another new challenge to look forward to again this season and I’m relishing it aboard the Smiths Racing BMW.

“All the dealings I have had with the team so far have been fantastic and they are very easy to work with.

“I know the BMW well having ridden it in the past and we have been promised the right support from the factory in Germany which will make a difference.

“I’m pleased to be bringing my own crew into the team which is a massive bonus so I’m really looking forward to the season with Smiths Racing.”

Team Manager Rebecca Smith commented: “There’s no doubting 2016 was a very difficult season for us all at Smiths Racing and, although everyone gave 100 per cent, the results just did not come.

“This year we are taking a slightly different approach with the help of the factory and we now feel we are in a position to challenge much higher up the leaderboard.

“Both Lee and Peter bring a wealth of BMW experience to the team and both are established BSB riders whilst we are equally delighted to be making a return to the roads with Peter.”

Hickman made his TT debut in 2014 for the Ice Valley BMW team, taking a best finish of eighth in the RL360 Superstock race while he also won silver replicas for 11th place in the PokerStars Senior race and 14th in the RST Superbike.

His results saw him win the prestigious Newcomers Trophy and his fastest lap of 129.104mph remains the fastest ever lap recorded by a Mountain Course newcomer.

Continuing with BMW machinery in 2015, this time for Lee Hardy Racing, Hickman took fifth in the RL350 Superstock race, seventh in the PokerStars Senior and eighth in the RST Superbike Race to win three more silver replicas, improving his best lap to 131.626mph in the process.

A switch to the GBMoto Kawasaki team in 2016 saw him take an excellent fourth place in the RST Superbike race where he lapped at 132.465mph to become the fourth fastest rider of all time.

This year he will be back on a BMW for the Superbike and Superstock road races and will campaign a Triumph 675 for Smiths in Trooper colours.