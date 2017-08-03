Bowls trio are celebrating county wins

Having competed in six rounds throughout Lincolnshire, Mary Johnson, Olive Wells and Tricia Scholey have beaten the opposition in four different county competitions.

All three ladies are the Lincolnshire Women’s Bowling Association County Champions in the two wood rinks Bonner Cup.

They also won the three wood rinks Thornally Trophy.

This means the three ladies, who are all members of Horncastle Indoor Bowling Club, will now go on to represent Lincolnshire in the English Women’s Bowling Federation National Finals at Skegness on August 19.

Mary and Olive have also qualified for the National Finals in the Women’s Senior Pairs that are to be held at Leamington Spa on Sunday, where they will play Essex.

Olive is also playing for the Bowls Lincolnshire Ladies in the semi-finals of the Johns Trophy at Leamington on Saturday, where the county will compete against Norfolk.

Tricia and Olive have reached the finals of the Bowls Lincolnshire Ladies Ann Kettleborough Over 60s Two Wood Pairs county final, which is to be played on the 29th July at Boulton Park Bowls Club Lincoln.

Pictured are Tricia Scholey, Mary Johnson and Olive wells with the Bonner Cup and Thornally Trophy.