Bowls club will hold taster sessions

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club will be hosting an open day on Sunday, January 29.

It will run from 10am-2pm as a way of introducing bowls to those who have thought of, but never tried, the sport before.

It is also opened to former players looking to return.

Many people think the game of bowls is for those who have reached retirement age or older, but the current 2016 World Indoor Mixed Pairs champion Katherine Rednall is only 18 and the ladies’ world champion is 37-years-old.

So why not bring the whole family or a friend and have a go as bowls is for everyone of all ages and abilities?

The club has three BDA qualified coaches, who are members as well as being experienced bowlers.

They will be available to give tuition to get you started if required.

The club also has four further members who have completed the first stage of their coaching training.

For those unable to make the event, there will be four other Bowls 4 Fun open days later in the year (February 2, 1pm-3pm; February 4, 6.30pm-8.30pm; February 8, 1pm-3pm and February 12, 10am-noon).

Members of the committee have worked hard over the past 12 months to promote the club.

They have been successful in obtaining two grants of £1,000 from Community Foundations Lincolnshire and the Comic Relief fund, with the Community Foundation Lincolnshire Horncastle Health and Wellbeing Fund adding a further £1,000 in matched funding.

The money has been used to replace out of date equipment by purchasing 10 top quality sets of indoor bowls in a range of sizes, including two junior sets.

These will be used in the club’s Play Bowls Days, Play 4 Fun and Coaching sessions that run alongside the club’s daily bowling programme.

January sees the start of the club competitions at Horncastle Indoor Bowling Club.

The club is also being well represented in both National and County competitions, which have been running for the last few months.

In the Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Mixed League Division Two, Horncastle beat Scunthorpe 131-74.

Horncastle won 16 points to Scunthorpe’s two, winning on four rinks and losing on one, claiming the aggregate eight points.

Rink Scores: G. Lancaster won 39-13, P. Smith won 24-11, O. Wells lost 16-21, D. Wells won 18-13, K. Talking won 34-16.