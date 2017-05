The East Lindsey District Bowls Pairs competition was hosted by Jubilee Park BC.

In sunny conditions, with a few heavy downpours, Brian Kilby and Albert Shepherd proved victorious.

They saw off the challenge of runners-up Frank Manley and Alf Herrick.

A total of 32 pairs entered this two wood pairs competition.

Each pair played four games of 12 ends.

Two pairs finished on eight points, so shot difference was taken in to account.

The winners are seen with club chairman Bernie Buck.