Bowlers in action across the county

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club members have been in action around the county.

In the Lincolnshire Indoor Women’s Bowling Association Trudy Bates competition, Horncastle were beaten 85-127 by Louth.

The team won on one rink but lost the other four and missed out on the aggregate points, claimin two of the 18 points on offer.

Results: T. Scholey lost 7-32, Jean Hoyles lost 18-20, O. Wells won 21-13, J. Moody lost 13-35, J. Taplin lost 26-27.

In the Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Association Men’s match at Louth, Horncastle won 14 points to Louth’s four.

Horncastle won on three rinks, lost on two rinks and won the aggregate points.

Winning rinks were J. Bontoft, P. Bark and N. Burton and rinks skipped by J. Day and J. Scholey were beaten.

In the Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Association Men’s Over 60s match, Horncastle hosted Boston and won 129-87, taking all 18 of the points after five rink wins.

Results: G. Lancaster won 22-17, S. Avison won 35-16, D. Wells won 30-18, John Hoyles won 24-21, T. Tasker won 18-15.

A friendly against Mareham le Fen saw Horncastle win on all four rinks with an overall score of 105-32.

Results: Tony Wells won 39-3, Niel Dallas won 22-18, Polly Fixter won 20-12, John Rapley won 24-9.

The final Bowls 4 fun days was held at the club late in October.

This has been very successful in attracting new players to the club, both young and old.

Anyone who has not been able to attend the events but wishes to look at the facilities and try their hand at the game can call into the club to learn more.

Alternatively, they can call 01507 522147 or come to the roll-up sessions on a Friday evening (6.30-9pm), where guidance and tuition will be given if required.

The next event to be held at the club is The Christmas Craft Fair on November 18 (10am-2pm).

Anyone interested in booking a table at this event can contact Jayne Taplin on 01754 830 131 for more details.