Bowlers’ dominant success at Louth

Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club recorded a dominant success at home to Louth.
The hosts won on all five rinks and took the aggregate with a total of 149 shots to 61, winning the match 18-0.
Rink scores: P. Ulyatt won 24-14, K. Jackman won 31-11, J. Scholey won 32-15, J. Bontoft won 28-11, T. Nunn won 34-10.
The men’s Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Association team lost 16-2 (125-73) at Sleaford after defeat on four of the five rinks.
Rink scores: K. Taplin lost 12-20, K. Jackman lost 10-35, J. Scholey lost 13-34, J. Bontoft won 24-14, N. Burton lost 14-22.
In the LIBA Men’s Denny Cup Horncastle lost to a very strong Lincoln team that consisted of national players and a previous world champion.
Two rinks were played at Horncastle and two in Lincoln.
Horncastle lost on three rinks and drew one.
Rink scores: J. Scholey lost 10-38, P. Bark won 16-16, K. Taplin lost 14-17, K. Jackman lost 7-24.
The Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Association men’s over 60s team were beaten 14-4 (127-117) at Grantham.
Rink scores: P. Smith lost 20-33, T. Tasker lost 14-23, D. Ladlow lost 19-27, John Hoyles won 22-16, D. Wells won 28-14.
The Lincolnshire Indoor Women’s Bowling Association Trudy Bates match saw Horncastle win convincingly at home to Scunthorpe.
They won on all five rinks for a 135-62 success.
Rink scores: M. Johnson won 32-11, J. Moody won 29-16, O. Wells won 33-9, Jean Hoyles won 27-15, P. Scholey won 14-11.
The Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Mixed League team lost 12-6 at Scunthorpe.
They won on three rinks and lost on two, but lost the aggregate with a shots score of 100-90.
Rink scores: J. Moody won 19-14, D. Wells lost 8-31, T. Tasker won 21-12, G. Lancaster lost 19-27, K. Taplin won 23-16.
The third Friendly match of the season saw Horncastle achieve a hat-trick of wins away at Dunholme.
Horncastle won on three rinks, drew on one and lost the other, with an overall shots score of 87-81.
Rink scores: Paul Thomas won 24-13, George Wells won 20-17, Niel Dallas won 14-11, Phil Scholes drew 17-17, John Rapley lost 12-23.
A friendly match at Boston saw the winning streak halted.
Horncastle won on three rinks and lost on three, with the overall shots score 106-89 in Boston’s favour.
Rink scores: Polly Fixter won 19-14, Terry Percival lost 14-23, Niel Dallas lost 7-31, John Rapley won 22-12, Paul Thomas won 16-11, Tony Wells lost 11-15.
The club will hold its craft fair on Saturday, November 18 and host the Lincolnshire under 18s preliminary rounds on December 3.
Visitors are welcome to both events.
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.