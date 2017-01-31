Bowlers are in the thick of the action

Members of Horncastle Indoor Bowling Club have been in the thick of the action.
Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Association Over 60s men’s Division Two
Horncastle 117 (14) Stamford 83 (4): Rink scores - G. Lancaster won 31-13, P. Ulyett lost 18-22, D. Wells lost 14-20, J. Day won 27-13, D. Ladlow 27-15.
Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Association Men’s match
Lincoln 118 (16) Horncastle 88 (2): Rink scores - G. Lancaster won 26-10, K. Taplin lost 14-35, T. Nunn lost 18-19, K. Jackman lost 19-22, J. Scholey 11-32.
Ladies’ Trudy Bates competition
Horncastle 91 (6) Louth 108 (10): Rink scores - O. Wells won 20-15, J. Hoyles lost 16-36, P. Fixter lost 9-29, J. Moody won 23-13, J. Tapin won 23-15.
Lincolnshire Indoor Bowling Association men’s match
Spalding 91 (12) Horncastle 85 (6): Rink scores - G. Lancaster won 19-17, J. Scholey won 18-12, J. Bontoft won 20-14, J. Day lost 15-16, K. Taplin lost 13-22.
Friendly matches
Horncastle 56 Spilsby 49, Horncastle 70 Humberside Patrons 75.