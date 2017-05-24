Biggest tournament of Kimsey’s career

Woodhall Spa’s Nathan Kimsey will tee it up in the biggest tournament of his professional career tomorrow (Thursday) - the star-studded BMW Championship at Wentworth.

The 24-year-old former Walker Cup ace is in his first season on the tour and goes into the event on the back of a morale-boosting performance in Sicily last weekend.

Kimsey nailed down a top 50 finish in the Rocco Forte Open at Verduda to take his earnings for the year to almost £100,000 Euros.

He was in contention in the top half of the leaderboard after the opening two rounds, carding a 68 to add to his four-under-par opener of 67 over the demanding coastal course.

However, Kimsey slipped back in the third round and a 75 left him with too much headway to make up.

Five bogeys on his inward nine proved to be his undoing.

However,. he showed tremendous character to card a level par 71 in the final round to finish tied for 48th place.

He topped up his bank balance with more than 4,000 Euros and stands at 104th in the Race to Dubai rankings.

Kimsey, who now plays out of the exclusive Brockett Hall complex in Hertfordshire, will face a daunting challenge over the demanding West Course at Wentworth.

TA prizefund of £7m has attracted all of Europe’s top players including Danny Willett and Ian Poulter although Rory McIlroy has pulled out through injury.

Kimsey has certainly made an encouraging start in his debut season with his best return to date being a 49,000 Euro pay-cheque from the Qatar Masters in January.

His main aim this season is to finish inside the top 15o on the tour. that would guarantee a card for 2018.

Kimsey did, of course, win this year’s Tour Qualifying School in Spain.