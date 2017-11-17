Backhand, forehand and pizza slice

It was a chilly night for Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Pizza Tournament.
However, participants were warmed as they tucked into their slices afterwards.
This proved to be a great fun event and was enjoyed by all.
In first place was Ivy Hockley, with Charlotte Lauder the runner-up.
Josh Burnley finished in tjhird place.
Pictured (from left): Josh Burnley, Charlotte Lauder, Charlotte white, Ivy Hockley and Ashleigh Page.
