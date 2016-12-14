ATHLETICS: Wragby’s Gillespie breaks national records at Swindon

Veteran Wragby athlete Jim Gillespie headed to Swindon for the second winter throws series event on Saturday.

Competing in the heavy throws triathlon in miserable conditions, Jim started very well with 24.78m in the hammer, and followed it up with an 8.73m shot put, which put him well ahead of record schedule.

The final event, the heavyweight hammer, went brilliantly as Jim unleashed a monster throw of 10.24m, breaking his national record for the event. His final points score of 1,335 was also a national record.

Jim said: “This is the second time I have broken those records this winter which, to be fair, reflects the heavier weights I have been lifting in training and how well my training has been going.”