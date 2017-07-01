A shoot-out success for tennis club aces

Horncastle Tennis Club have enjoyed another busy week of matches as the Aegon season draws to a close.

On Saturday the 16 and under boys were hosts to Boston in the Aegon Division One league on the Coronation Walk courts.

Louis Croves, Ben Tyrrell, Ross Armstrong and Alex Armstrong made up the team.

Ben and Ross both had tough singles matches, producing some great tennis but both losing.

Alex had a straightforward win so it was down to Louis to try to level the match.

He fought hard and eventually came through on a match tie break.

Ben and Ross played doubles together and played some fine entertaining points in a close match but lost, while Louis and Alex won their doubles.

At 3-3, the match went to a doubles shoot-out, where Ben and Louis stepped up to secure the win for the team.

On Sunday morning the nine and under mixed team of Sophie Munks, Jessica Frick, George Emmerson and Charlie Giles were hosts to Grantham, again in Division One.

Grantham were already topping the league and fielded a strong all-boys’ team including two county players.

Playing at numbers one and two, Sophie and Jess (also members of the county team), put up strong fights but were eventually outpowered by the Grantham boys.

George and Charlie managed a singles win each but the overall win went to Grantham.

In the adult leagues, the Ladies’ First team travelled to Boston for the last match of their Spring League.

Jane Clark and Sue Bowsersecured a good win against Boston’s first pair, but then lost narrowly in a match tie break to the second pair.

Stepping up to the first team, due to the injuries, Trish Cardovillis and Pearl Pilling fought hard but lost both rounds.

In the Boston Mixed League, Horncastle played Boston.

The team of Steve Holmes and Carla Slade, Simon Barber and Caroline Hill and Neil Lee and Jane Reeds were beaten.

This weekend will see more busy courts as the very social Connie Bark Memorial Trophy is staged on Sunday.

This is a fun American doubles format so partners keep changing each round.