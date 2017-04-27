A clean sweep for the promoted tennis aces

Horncastle Tennis Club members have enjoyed a very busy weekend of matches, with players from six to 60 competing for their club across six teams.

On Saturday the nine and under team of Sophie Munks, Jessica Frick, George Emmerson and Charlie Giles travelled to Louth for their Aegon match.

Playing in Division One after winning Division Two last year, the team came away with a 12-0 win.

The Senior Ladies’ Third team played at home against Woodhall Spa in Division Five.

Woodhall fielded strong opposition and won 8-0 against Yvonne MacKay, Hilary Byrne, Yvonne Thomas and Jayne Dyas.

The 10 and under Aegon team travelled to Boston for their match in Division Two.

Fergus Downie, George Hunter, George Brewster and Charlotte Eagles had some great matches and came away with a very creditable 10-2 win.

The 16 and under boys were at Grantham, again playing in Division One after winning Division Two last year. Ben Tyrrell, Ross Armstrong, Louis Croves and Alex Armstrong drew 3-3 but lost on the deciding tie-break shootout.

Sunday saw lots more action at the club with the usual ladies’ social doubles and the eight and under team playing their match against St James Grimsby.

Katharine Hunter, Charlie Robinson, Lea Frick and Rachel Ward missed out 11-5.

The Senior Ladies’ Seconds travelled to Scotter for their match in Division Four.

This week’s team of Sally Speed and Karen Stott and Di Jones and Cynthia Goodacre won all of the rubbers, dropping just one set between them.

During the week the mixed doubles team played at home against Washingborough, with Karl Sutton and Sally Speed, Alden Midmer and Sue Leggate and Bob Slade and Jane Clark wiining 8-1.

Ten enthusiastic new under eight players joined the club on Saturday as part of the LTA Tennis4Kids initiative.

These children will receive six weeks of free lessons and a free racket when they have completed the course.

The next Great British Tennis Weekend Open Day is on May 14.

The schedule is available at www.lta.org.uk/gbtw