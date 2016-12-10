Search

YOUTH FOOTBALL: League looks to re-grow its team numbers

An open training day will be held for Sleaford Town Junior FC on Saturday, October 22

Lincolnshire Intermediate Football League is looking to re-grow its numbers after a recent steady decline.

The league for under-18 players, for youths aged from 16 to 19 years old, has seen participation levels going down, so much so that it now only has 20-plus clubs and two divisions compared to its former volumes of 40-plus and four divisions.

LIFL press officer John Mulhall said there were various reasons for the decline in numbers, citing university/college, football on TV on Sundays, weekend part-time jobs and other social cultural factors.

John added: “In general, grass roots football is failing to grow or survive in some areas because of poor facilities, lack of volunteers to run and coach teams and a shortage of money to support hiring of pitches and the higher cost of kit and training gear.”

The league was initially formed just over 20 years ago to provide a football competition for players under 18 but outside the lower age of 16 which normally ends youth status for players. LIFL started an under-21 league in 2014-15 and this is now Lincolnshire FA’s U21 Midweek League.

For more information, visit www.leaguewebsite.co.uk/lifl