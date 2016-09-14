Horncastle Town under-13s have a had a great pre-season and are raring to go in the Mid-Lincs Co-op Division C.

Newly-sponsored by IP Signs, they have played a fair few friendlies but the manager felt it was needed as it is a big season with a lot a transitions this season. They move to 11-a-side for the first time, on a bigger pitch with larger goals, and 35 minutes each half.

Friendlies have come thick and fast over the last six weeks, taking on Lowland Bees, Grimsby Borough United, Market Rasen, North Lindum Hawks United, Welton Arrows and Cherry Colts.

New players settled well and for each match the players that were available played a decent amount of game time.

The coaching team would like to thank the group for their hard work training thoughout the summer, even some weeks having just six players. They had a couple of sessions training with the under 14s.

Ian Pickering from IP Signs has agreed to sponsor the team for the forthcoming season. This sponsorship is for three winter substitute jackets. Manager Bruce Baxter and his coaching team are very greatful for the kindness from Ian for the sponsorship.

The jackets were presented to the team at the recent pre-season friendly against North Lindum Hawks.

In the photo are Ian Pickering (IP Signs), Bruce Baxter (manager), James McKeag (team captain) and Arron Smith (vice-captain).

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story YOUTH FOOTBALL: Horncastle Town U13s ready for challenges ahead Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...