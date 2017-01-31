Youngsters show a sting in their tails to swat away Bees

Horncastle Town under 13s recorded a 3-0 win at Hykeham Tiger Bees.

It was the perfect response following their defeat to North Lindum Hawks.

The visitors started strongly, creating early opportunities as the midfield pairing of Ellis Roberts and Josh Bridgford fought for central territory.

The red and whites took the lead when Connor Toulson won the ball in the final third and played in Ryan Woollard, who needed no invitation to lash the ball past the diving keeper.

Town had the ball in the net again soon afterwards, but Alfie Baird’s finish was ruled out after the referee adjudged Aaron Smith to have fouled the keeper as they jumped for the ball.

Woollard did double that advantage when the ball fell to him at the edge of the box.

Cutting inside, he sliced through the Tigers defence and struck the ball cleanly into the right-hand corner of the net.

The final goal arrived as Archie Kirk headed home.

Aaron Smith was awarded man of the match title for a commanding defensive display.

However, there were plenty of candidates who could have earned the accolade.

On Sunday Town host Welton Arrows (KO 10.45am).