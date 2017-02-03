Wragby eye the double

Wragby FC have resurrected themselves this season following a couple of campaigns of underperformance and poor league positions.

A strategic recruitment process and the arrival of a new manager has seen a significant improvement on the pitch for the team which now plays in the Lincoln Sunday League Division Three.

Wragby currently find themselves top of the league and unbeaten so far this season, taking maximum points from all 12 games played to date and with a healthy + 43 goal difference.

The team have already booked a place in the semi-finals of the Jock Mitchell Cup, which they will compete in this weekend.

On Sunday the side went down 5-1 to Metheringham, a side three divisions above them, in the Kelly Read Cup.

Wragby FC manager Dan Shoubridge remained optimistic after the defeat, stating: “We have had a magnificent season to date and this was an opportunity to test our abilities against a well established Premier League side. My players continue to work hard for each other, we will now focus on the double which has never been achieved in the club’s history.”