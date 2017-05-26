Wongers want more silverware - Shinn

Horncastle Town will be gunning for more glory, says boss Andrew Shinn.

The Wongers ended their season by lifting the Challenge Cup after beating Brigg Town Reserves on penalties – their first trophy in a decade.

But Shinn says the victory has only inspired himself and joint boss Mickey Stones to want to bring more glory to their home-town club.

“Winning the cup was great, but it makes you want to win even more,” he said.

“We definitely want more nights like that.

“We weren’t happy with our league position at the end of the season, but it was our first year in charge and we’ve learnt a lot of lessons.

“Next year we’ll be stronger. We want to be challenging for everything.

“You have to go for it.”

The Wongers ended Shinn and Stones’ first campaign as managers fifth in the Lincs League.

Shinn is desperate to see his side end next year higher up in the standings, but he says that building from within is important.

“We won’t be going out looking to bring loads of new players in,” he added.

“We want to work with the players we have.

“We’ve got a good youth team and we’ll probably be looking to promote a few more young players.

“Winning the cup has shown we can be successful.”

The Lincolnshire League has been successful with their application to be elevated to the first tier of the national football pyramid.

This means that, from next season, the league will be accredited with Step 7 status.

As a consequence, from 2017-18 the champions will be promoted to Step 6 in the national football pyramid - such as the United Counties League or Northern Counties East League - subject to them having the necessary ground grading and desire to do so.

“With us providing a pathway to a higher level, there is bound to be an increase in standards,” said the league’s charter standard and development co-ordinator Ian Hughes.

“This is the result of years of hard work and we are grateful to all our clubs and the Lincolnshire Football Association who have helped us to achieve this goal,” he said.

Any club interested in joining the league with its new status should contact league secretary Paul Birkitt on 07721 004181 or email lincolnshireleague@sky.com