Wongers to kick off warm-up games

Horncastle Town will kick off their pre-season friendlies on Saturday - taking part in a four-team tournament

The event, hosted by Lincolnshire League champions Skegness Town, will mark the Lilywhites’ 70th anniversary and the club’s move to the new grass pitches at their Vertigo Stadium, following a year playing on a 3G surface.

The tournament promises to be extremely competitive with Wyberton - last season’s Lincs Junior Cup and Supplementary Cup finalists - and Boston Saturday League Premier Division runners-up Spilsby Town also joining the Wongers, who are the defending Challenge Cup champions following their dramatic penalty shoot-out victory over Brigg Town Reserves.

The quartet of teams will be competing for the Pete Beckers Memorial Trophy.

Action will begin in Skegness at 1pm.

Horncastle have also announced a number of additional friendly fixtures which joint bosses Andrew Shinn and Mickey Stones hope will get their squad primed for the upcoming campaign.

On Saturday, July 22 they will host Central Midlands League outfit outfit Hucknall Town at The Wong (KO 3pm).

Boston Saturday League Premier Division outfit Old Leake will visit Horncastle on Wednesday, July 26 (KO 7.45pm) before the John Rawdon Memorial contest against a Boston United XI two days later on Friday, July 28 (KO 7.30pm).

A Lincoln United under 21s side will provide the opposition on Saturday, August 5 in another warm-up contest, once again held at The Wong (KO 3pm).