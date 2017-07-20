Wongers set for tough Yellows test

Have your say

Andrew Shinn wants his Horncastle Town squad at their best ahead of Saturday’s friendly against Hucknall Town.

The Central Midlands League outfit will visit The Wong for Town’s first home match of pre-season, offering most fans the chance to take their first glimpse of how the reigning Challenge Cup champions are shaping up for the new campaign.

“It will be a big test for us,” joint-boss Shinn told The News.

“I’ll be honest, we don’t know a lot about them. But we know they will be a very strong side.

“The division they’re in shows us they’ll be a good side to play.

“It’ll be a good way of seeing where our lads are and what we need to do. But we’ll have to be ready for it.”

The Yellows include former international Jaylee Hodgson in their squad.

The veteran forward has played for a number of clubs in and around Nottingham, as well as representing Montserrat in both World Cup and Gold Cup qualifying matches.

Kick off at The Wong will be at 3pm.

Horncastle’s next warm-up contest will be next Wednesday, when Boston Saturday League Premier Division outfit Old Leake are the visitors.

This will be followed two days later by the John Rawdon Memorial match against a Boston United XI on July 28.