Wongers set for their top-of-the-table clash

Horncastle Town may have dropped to second in the Lincolnshire League, but Andrew Shinn is determined to regain top spot.

The Wongers were leapfrogged by Grimsby Borough Academy on Saturday - by virtue of goal difference - as they were without a fixture.

Town will return their focus to league action this weekend following their Lincs Senior Cup walkover, handed to the side as opponents Heckington United withdrew from the competition.

An unbeaten start to the season sees Horncastle level on points with Grimsby at the top of the table, both on seven from three matches.

Last week was the first time Shinn and joint-boss Mickey Stones have occupied first place since taking over managerial duties.

“It’s nice being top of the table, but we’ve got to try to finish there now,” Shinn said.

“We’d rather be up there instead of chasing.

“But there are some good teams in the league and we’ve got to make sure we get as many point as possible.”

Shinn conceded that the point which took the Wongers to joint top - earned by Ben Fidling’s 87th-minute strike to rescue a point against Sleaford Sports Amateurs - should have been more in a game where the hosts dominated.

And he knows his team can’t afford to keep dropping points as defending champions Skegness Town and the rest of the pack will be waiting to pounce.

He added: “We’ve got to win as many games as we can to keep the pressure on everyone else.

“Skegness are a strong side. They might have lost some players (Ben Davison, Jamie Epton and Will Britton to Boston Town), but they’ve got a strong squad. They’re still a good side.

“You can’t afford to give teams like that a chance really.”

Rivals Grimsby Borough Academy will visit The Wong on Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash, Town’s fifth straight home match of the season.

And Stones is hoping home advantage will count again.

“We’re spoilt if I’m being honest,” he said.

“We’ve got a great set-up and facilities and great fans who come out to support us.

“It’s important to make that count when we can.”

Striker Michael Harness has completed his suspension but will be unavailable for Saturday’s match (KO 3pm).