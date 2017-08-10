Wongers set for Keepmoat clash against Deaf Trust

Have your say

Horncastle Town will conclude their pre-season in the plush surroundings of Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium.

The Wongers will travel to face Doncaster Deaf Trust, a team comprised of hearing-impaired players.

“They contacted us saying they were looking for a game,” joint-boss Mickey Stones said.

“They’re a strong team. They played the Great Britain deaf team and did well there.

“It’s a bit different, it’s at the Keepmoat Stadium, but it will be a good experience and a game we’re looking forward to.”

Saturday’s match will kick off at 4pm, and be the Wongers’ final dress rehearsal before the Lincolnshire League campaign kicks off the following weekend.

Town have been handed three home fixtures to begin their season, beginning with Heckington and seeing AFC Boston and Sleaford Sports Amateurs also arriving at The Wong.

Michael Harness scored twice as Town came from 1-0 down to beat Lincoln United’s under 21s 4-1 at home on Saturday.

Luke Blondell and Andrew Bullivant were also on target.

“The second half was much better,” Stones said.

“We were 1-0 down at half time but the lads took some instructions on board second half and played much better.

“We’re happy with the second half.

“Playing under 21s teams is different to what you get in the Lincs League.

“We seemed too happy to sit back and let them play, but we had a few words at half time and things changed after the break.”