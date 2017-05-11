Wongers ready to end 10-year trophy wait

It’s time for Horncastle Town to end their 10-year wait for a trophy, according to manager Mickey Stones.

The Wongers will face Brigg Town Reserves at Lincoln Moorlands’ Newark Road venue in the Challenge Cup final on Friday (KO 7.30pm).

And Stones believes the club’s fortunes need to change this week.

“It’s been a long wait for the club,” he told The News. “I was 23 and the captain the last time we won a trophy.

“That was the Supplementary Cup, again at Moorlands, and we beat Hykeham that time.

“It’s been a long 10 years and we need to put that right.”

Victory against the Zebras would be a fitting end to Stones and Andrew Shinn’s first season in the dug-out, but Stones is more concerned about laying foundations for the future.

“We’ve got a mixture of younger and older players in the squad and we want them to all be able to show they’ve achieved something with this club,” he added.

“Ending the season with a trophy will give the team confidence going into next season.

“We also want some of the older players, who might be thinking about packing it in, to stay on for another season at least.”

The Wongers are still waiting to see whether Scott Lowman will be fit to play, following a suspected broken toe.

But he remains the squad’s only doubt.

Stones watched Brigg Reserves end their Lincs League season with a 6-0 victory against an under-strength Moorlands Railway side.

But following two league wins against the Zebras, he believes he already knows what to expect.

“They’re a decent side. Young, attacking and get men forward,” the joint-boss added.

“We don’t want to let them play in the final third.

“We beat them twice in the league this season.

“That might not mean anything in a cup final, but we came from behind on both occasions and the players need to remember that.”

Town are hoping for a strong support on Friday.

Stones added: “We’ve got two coaches going and I’m sure more people will be driving there.

“We’ve got a really good support and it would be great for them if we won the cup.

“Hopefully we can all celebrate together.”