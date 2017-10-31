Wongers move clear at the top of the Lincs League

Lincs League

AFC Boston 1

Michael Harness.

Horncastle Town 7

Andrew Shinn gave the thumbs up to Horncastle Town’s in-form attack - but challenged them to become even more ruthless.

A magnificent seven from the Wongers saw them leave the DWB stadium with the three points which moved them clear at the top of the Balcan Lighting Lincolnshire League.

Michael Harness netted a hat-trick with strike partner Ben Fidling adding a brace.

Scott Lowman.

Elliot Andrew and Liam Papworth were also on target while Steven Jucikas grabbed the strugglers’ consolation.

Shinn was pleased that the new strike partnership of Harness and Fidling is paying dividends after they scored eight goals between them in the past two games.

“Fiddo can play anywhere,” he said. “We think his best position is probably right wing back because he has the power and pace and people can’t compete with him.

“But we wanted him to play up front and form a partnership with Michael, and it’s working. His runs make space for Michael.”

However, Shinn believes there’s still more to come.

“We scored a lot of goals but we missed so many chances,”he added.

“It could easily have been double figures.”