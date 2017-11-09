Wongers look to sting the Nettles

Horncastle Town will face Nettleham this weekend - looking to record a league and cup double.

The Wongers’ quest for silverware will continue as they host the Nettles on Saturday (KO 1.30pm), turning their attention to Supplementary Cup action.

Town have already beaten their opponents 4-2 in the Lincolnshire League back in early October, courtesy of four first-half goals from striker Michael Harness.

And joint-manager Andrew Shinn believes that victory at Mulsanne Park could give his side a psychological advantage.

“It does help when you’ve played a team already,” he told The News.

“It does give us some insight.

“We did well that day and we’d like to do it again, just keep it a bit tighter at the back.

“We shouldn’t have let in those two goals in the last 15 minutes last time.

“But it’s a cup game and we want to try to win as many trophies as we can.”

The Wongers will go into the game refreshed following their blank weekend.

But despite not seeing any action, they remain top of the Lincs League.

Second-placed Grimsby Borough Academy drew level with the Wongers on 19 points following their 2-1 victory over Sleaford Sports Amateurs.

However, Town’s superior goal difference keeps them on top, plus they still have a game in hand.

“There wasn’t a game but we still trained the lads hard,” Shinn added.

“It’s a good chance to let the lads get refreshed and brush off a few knocks.”

Despite sitting top of the table with a third of their matches played, Shinn has warned his squad the hard work starts now as the club can look forward to some testing contests in the upcoming months.

“We’ve had a good run and picked up some points,” he said.

“But we’ve been quite fortunate.

“We haven’t played Wyberton, Immingham or Skegness yet and they’re the sides we think could also be challenging.

“We’ll have a tough run coming up but we’ve just got to be prepared.”