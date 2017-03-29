Wongers into cup final: But the hard work starts now, says Shinn

Andrew Shinn has told his Horncastle Town squad that they have now set themselves a standard to live up to - after booking their place in the Challenge Cup final.

The Wongers beat old rivals Skegness Town 1-0 on Saturday, thanks to Jasper Caudwell’s first-half finish.

They will now face Brigg Town Reserves at Lincoln Moorlands’ ground on May 12.

After three straight defeats to the Lilywhites, the Wongers finally got their revenge. And although Shinn was happy to savour the victory, he is adamant that the hard work starts now.

“I’m buzzing. We’re all buzzing. It means a lot to everyone,” the joint-manager told The News.

“We were delighted with the lads, it’s given us something to focus on for the rest of the season - and something to live up to next season.

“They’ve set the standard for themselves and they’ve got to keep to that standard now.

“To get into a cup final is great. But now we’ve got to win that cup final.

“If we don’t then beating Skeg means nothing.”

In a tough battle, Horncastle responded to fellow boss Mickey Stones’ call for them to become more streetwise, nullifying Skegness goal machine Will Britton and taking the game to the visitors.

“The gameplan worked,” Shinn added. “We’re delighted with that. The lads did what we asked them to.

“We defended deeper and didn’t allow them to play their game.

“We had a morale-boosting meal out at an Italian of Friday night and that team bonding seemed to help as well.”

Horncastle are without a fixture this weekend but host CGB Humbertherm in the Lincs League on April 8, in one of their final three league contests.

With Harrowby dropping out of the league and the standings being adjusted, the Wongers currently sit fourth.

“We’re not where we want to be in the league, but that’s our own fault,” Shinn added.

“At Christmas we didn’t work hard enough when we had the few weeks off and that’s cost us.

“We’re out of the title race but we’ll try to win all our remaining games because we’ve got to get ready for a cup final.”