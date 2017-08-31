Wongers in search of a winning hat-trick

Horncastle Town are looking to make it a hat-trick of wins in the Lincs League as they host Sleaford Sports Amateurs on Saturday.

The Wongers made it two from two as they beat AFC Boston 3-1 at the weekend, following on from the opening day’s 4-1 success against Heckington United.

“They beat us on the opening day last year,” said joint-manager Mickey Stones, looking to turn that result around.

“It will be a tough battling game, but we want to keep this run going as long as we can.”

Horncastle have ambitions of winning the league title this season, and Stones knows that it is games like this weekend’s which can determine whether a side will be challengers or also-rans.

He added: “You need to win as many games as you can, keep picking up points.

“And then when you play teams like Wyberton, Skeg and Immingham you try to take what you can off them to give you a chance.”

The victory over Boston was all the more sweet as the Wongers were without five regulars.

While the Wongers will have Elliott Andrew and Liam Papworth available for selection again this weekend, Michael Harness will continue to serve his suspension and Jasper Caudwell (ankle) and Nathan Rawdon (hamstring) will remain sidelined.

Ahead of Saturday’s contest, Town have netted seven times but conceded a consolation goal in both contests.

And that is something Stones wants to iron out as soon as possible.

“We’d love a clean sheet now,” he added.

“It’s my fault really. We’re ahead and I make substitutions and we concede after losing our shape.

“But we’d like a clean sheet next.”

Kick off at The Wong will be at 3pm.

Horncastle will now travel to Louth Town on September 23.

The week was kept blank for a league representative fixture, but the opposition have conceded the contest, meaning original fixtures will now be played.