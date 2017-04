Horncastle Town concluded their Lincs League campaign with a 5-1 victory at CGB Humbertherm on Saturday.

Michael Harness hit a hat-trick while Andrew Bullivant also got on the scoresheet.

Teenage substitute Max Gowshall finished the scoring in the 86th minute with his first goal for the club.

The victory was a far cry from the goalless draw at home to the same opposition a fortnight earlier.

Horncastle have ended the season in fifth spot.