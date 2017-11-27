Wongers got their desire back - Shinn

Challenge Cup

Horncastle Town 3 Grimsby Borough Academy 1

Andrew Shinn believes Horncastle Town got their desire back as they booked their place in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

It was the second time this season the Wongers have recorded a victory over Lincs League leaders Grimsby Borough Development.

And the joint-boss says it was the perfect tonic following the previous week’s league defeat to Wyberton.

“We didn’t have enough desire on that day, but we got it back this week,” Shinn told The News.

“We’re into another semi-final, so I’m happy with that.”

The Wongers were without striker Michael Harness and skipper Chris Johnson, but took a ninth-minute lead through Luke Blondel.

Jack Boswell levelled from the spot before the interval, but second-half goals from Richard Jackson and Scott Lowman sealed a place in the final four.

Town will now meet Wyberton in the next round, who they will also face in the semi-finals of the Supplementary Cup.

“We got at it a bit more in the second half, which was pleasing,” Shinn added.

“They’re top of the league at the minute so to have beaten them twice gives us a bit of an advantage as we know we’ll have to play them again.”