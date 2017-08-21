Wongers buzzing following first win

Have your say

Lincs League

Horncastle Town 4

Heckington United 1

Andrew Shinn said The Wong was buzzing after Horncastle Town kicked off their Lincs League season with a 4-1 win over newcomers Heckington United.

Three early points was the main aim for Shinn and joint-boss Mickey Stones, who believe that last season’s slow start cost their side a firm title challenge.

But on Saturday a brace from Michael Harness, plus finishes from Luke Blondel and Ben Gosling ensured victory.

“We were buzzing to start like that,” Shinn said.

“We believe we can go on to win this league, but it was important to pick up points early on.

“It was massive for us to begin with the win.

“It was a good performance and we think we could have scored more.”

Harness had an eventful afternoon, netting twice and believing he should have had a hat-trick after an effort appeared to bounce over the goalline.

And all that came before his sending off for reacting to a strong challenge on teammate Archie Offord, which led to Heckington’s culprit receiving his marching orders.

The Millers’ consolation arrived from the penalty spot, a decision Shinn believed was tough on his side.

However, he was a happy man come the final whistle.

“I think he got the ball, it wasn’t a penalty,” the manager added.

“But the main thing was getting that first win.”