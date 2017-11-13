Wongers book their place in the semi-finals with hard-fought Supplementary Cup win against Nettleham

Supplementary Cup

Horncastle Town 3 Nettleham 2

Horncastle Town booked their place in the semi-finals of the Supplementary Cup following a narrow 3-2 win over Nettleham on Saturday.

“It wasn’t particularly our best performance, but in the quarter-final of a cup competition the most important thing is getting through,” admitted manager Mickey Stones.

“It was probably our best squad we’ve had all season, with everyone available.

“But we didn’t play particularly well and needed three set-piece goals to win it.

“But it keeps the run going, and that’s important.”

Richard Jackson put the hosts 1-0 up from a free kick before Scott Lowman doubled the advantage from a corner two minutes into the second half.

Adam Croft pulled the Nettles back into the contest before Liam Papworth restored the two-goal cushion from another corner.

However, Croft netted his second in the 58th minute to tee up a nervy final half hour at the Wong.

Town will now face Wyberton in their semi-final tie, set to be played in March.

The victory stretches the Wongers’ unbeaten run to five matches, which began with a 4-2 league win at Nettleham.

However, as Stones reflected, Town were forced to earn their win.

He added: “They’re a good side. They never give up.

“We thought we had the game won at 2-0 and 3-1 but they kept coming back.

“We sort of brought it on ourselves as our wingers were pretty much playing as defenders and we allowed them to come at us.

“With better finishing they could have scored more.

“But it’s a win and we’ll take it.”