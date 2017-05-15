Wongers are the champions! Johnson secures Challenge Cup after shootout drama

Horncastle Town lifted the Challenge Cup following a dramatic penalty shootout victory over Brigg Town Reserves.

Lewis Burchnall saved the Zebras’ seventh spot kick before Wongers skipper Chris Johnson netted from 12 yards to secure the club’s first trophy in a decade.

Nathan Rawdon put Horncastle 1-0 up at Lincoln Moorlands on Friday night, only for Brigg to draw level.

The 120 minutes brought no further goals, meaning the final was to be decided on penalties.

Richard Jackson, Scott Lowman, Andy Bullivant, Dave Marshall, Michael Harness and Steve Brown all netted as the scores stood locked on 6-6, before Burchnall and Johnson secured victory for the Wongers.

