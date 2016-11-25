Wongers are ready to renew their Humbertherm rivalry

Mickey Stones is challenging his Horncastle Town side to put another superb winning run together.

The Wongers’ season has seen their results roll out in in fits and starts.

After beginning the campaign with back-to-back defeats, the side then put together a storming eight-game winning run, before then losing three of their next four matches.

But Town are back to their best again, having won their past four contests.

Now Stones wants more of the same.

“Can we beat the last run? It would be nice,” he told The News.

“We had that good run earlier this season and we’ve got some tough games coming up in the league and cup, but we go into every game wanting to win.”

Next up for the Wongers is Saturday’s Lincs League contest at 12th-placed CGB Humbertherm (KO 2pm).

Despite being in the lower reaches of the table, Humbertherm recently held pacesetters Grimsby Borough Reserves to a 2-2 draw, and are capable of pulling off eyebrow-raising results on their day.

Stones knows it won’t be an easy contest, especially as the Wongers have to count their walking wounded before selecting a match day squad.

He said: “There’s a rivalry between us, the two sides have never seemed to really get on.

“We’ll be missing a few, but we’ll go there with agood 14 and expect to win.”