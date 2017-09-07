Wongers are ready for county cup battle

Horncastle Town will not be underestimating Heckington United as the two sides lock horns in the Lincolnshire Junior Cup.

Heckington will return to The Wong for the second meeting between the two sides in three weeks this Saturday.

Goals from Michael Harness (two), Luke Blondel and Ben Gosling saw Town kick off their season with a comfortable 4-1 victory at their rivals’ expense.

Since then the Wogers have gone unbeaten and sit on top of the Lincs League, while Heckington are rock bottom, having shipped 14 goals in three defeats.

But Shinn says his side know victory will not be a formality.

“We’re definitely not taking anything for granted,” Shinn said. “We’ll field the strongest squad we can.

“We want to be there at the end in the county cup.”

The joint-manager believes that a good run in the competition would be beneficial for his young side, who face Heckington with Harness still serving a suspension.

He added: “It’s an important competition, it’s exciting.

“We want to win every trophy we can and we don’t care how many games that means.

“It’s a big competition and it could be great experience for the lads, going to grounds they wouldn’t normally play at and facing different teams.”

The Wongers moved to the top of the table on Saturday, capitalising on fellow title chasers Skegness Town having a blank week.

But they left it late as Ben Fidling’s 87th-minute finish earned a point against Sleaford Sports Amateurs.

“We’re a bit disappointed to be honest,” Shinn added.

“I know we’re top of the table but we had enough chances to win the game. It was too little too late.

“You need to pick up every point you can in this division and we see the game as two dropped.”

Kick off at The Wong will be at 2.15pm on Saturday.