Wongers are grateful to sponsors

Horncastle Town have unveiled a number of new sponsors ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Club chairman Colin Low has welcomed the number of businesses offering their support, stating: “This is incredibly positive news and, once again, shows the commitment from local business owners to see football in the Horncastle community prosper.

“These sponsorship deals come on the back of the club’s first senior trophy in a while, and to see the junior players’ progression through to senior football contributing to that success is a source of major pride for the club.

“And all those who sponsor and support the club should share that.

“We hope the football club fills a special place in the community and the backing of so many local and even a couple of national businesses gives us the opportunities to continue to grow the club and provide football for as many people as possible.”

Polypipe will sponsor kits for the under 13s, 14s, 16s, 18s and reserves while Toby Clowes Tyres will aid with the under 15s match balls.

Match balls for the under 11s, 12s and 13s will be sponsored by Shinn Developments, while traininga balls for the under eights, nines and 12s and girls’ match balls will come courtesy of Bracebridge Heath’s Agrii.

JH and W Skinns will sponsor the senior training balls and Twin Lakes are providing the under 14s’ rain jackets.

The under 15s’ training trousers, training T-shirt, training socks and training balls will come via support from Hankook Tyres.

Darren Maskell Tiling will sponsor the under nines’ poly jackets and Horncastle Recruitment will offer support with the under 18s’ match balls.

Uno’s Pizzeria will sponsor the under 14s training balls and Castle Tree Care the under 11s’ rain jackets.

Further sponsorship is available and anyone interested can contact Andrew Cotton on anc_gkc@ btconnect.com